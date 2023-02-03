State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $54.88 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $54,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $366.48 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $260.73 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.67. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 237.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

