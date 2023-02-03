State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,001,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $61,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

