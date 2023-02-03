State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $43,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

