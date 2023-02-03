State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,513 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $42,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $432.55 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

