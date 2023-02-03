State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Equinix worth $66,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Equinix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $752.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

