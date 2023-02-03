State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 62,970 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $51,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

