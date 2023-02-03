STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $134.64 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $134.64 million and approximately $416,897.16 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00424510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,775.24 or 0.28954903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00465954 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

