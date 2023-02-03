Starname (IOV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $580,274.90

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $580,274.90 and approximately $681.67 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

