Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.40 EPS.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 78,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

