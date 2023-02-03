Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.00-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. 1,118,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.