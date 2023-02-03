Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.
SWK stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,097. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
