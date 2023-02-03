Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.82. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.20. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 371.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.