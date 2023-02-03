Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Standex International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Standex International stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.82. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.20. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85.
Insider Transactions at Standex International
In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 371.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Standex International
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
