Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded at Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.