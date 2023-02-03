SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.57% of SPX Technologies worth $39,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

