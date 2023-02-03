Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 7.4%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.23 and last traded at $65.68. 551,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 649,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,322. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

