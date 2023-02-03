SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 5.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 276,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 686,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

