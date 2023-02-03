Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $130.00 at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.96.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE SPOT opened at $122.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $177.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
