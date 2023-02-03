Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. Analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,918,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 98,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

