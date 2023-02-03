Spire Inc. (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Spire has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

