Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $0.75

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $0.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 689,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

