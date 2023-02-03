SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.48

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 554409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 60,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

