SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.8% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after buying an additional 193,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,069. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.