SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,435. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

