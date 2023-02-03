SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.29. 40,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 55,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIP. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 221,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000.

Featured Stories

