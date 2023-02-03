SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,164.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 84.6% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $706,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.05. 3,553,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.42 and its 200 day moving average is $324.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.