Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 387.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.