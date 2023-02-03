Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Southside Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $43.71.
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.
