Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 143,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Intel by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 103,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,310,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,073,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

