Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,485,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

