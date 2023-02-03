Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 221,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.99. The company had a trading volume of 606,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

