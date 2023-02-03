Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 927,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

