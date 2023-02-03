Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 894,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,867. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

