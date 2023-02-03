Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,894. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

