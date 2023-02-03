Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.10. 305,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,983. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.78 and its 200 day moving average is $338.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

