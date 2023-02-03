Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 110 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.95. 412,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

