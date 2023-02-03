Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 609,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 461,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 674,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,583. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.