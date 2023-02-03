Somerville Kurt F Sells 443 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.19. 820,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,242. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

