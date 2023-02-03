Somerville Kurt F Sells 2,513 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.39. 725,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

