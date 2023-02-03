Somerville Kurt F Sells 250 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.43. The stock had a trading volume of 556,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,085. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

