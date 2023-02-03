Somerville Kurt F Has $12.58 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 2.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.70. 50,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,547. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

