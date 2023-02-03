Somerville Kurt F Buys 3,384 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 75,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 21,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $215.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,740,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,288,902. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $537.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

