Somerville Kurt F Acquires 900 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $136.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.