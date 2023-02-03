Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 146,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 45,925 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.
Snap One Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
