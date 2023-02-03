Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 146,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 45,925 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Snap One Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $281.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

