Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Snap-on stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,600. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.