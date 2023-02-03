Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $243.55 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $243.55 million and approximately $23.45 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

