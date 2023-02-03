SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 101.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 17,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,800.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,961,423 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,730.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,795 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

