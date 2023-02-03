SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SLM also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Up 3.0 %

SLM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.