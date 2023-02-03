Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $69.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKX. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 478,224 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 389,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.