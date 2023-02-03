Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 4,342,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

