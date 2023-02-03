SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $161.76 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $161.76 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

