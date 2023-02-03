Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.